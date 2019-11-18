High-speed broadband roll-out a step closer for Tipperary

The decision by the European Commission to grant state aid approval to the National Broadband Plan means the landmark roll-out of rural broadband for people in Tipperary is a step closer.

Fine Gael Cllr Garret Ahearn said this is an extremely welcome development and will bring the long-awaited roll-out of high-speed rural broadband to farms and business right across the county.

Speaking to Tipp FM news he said he this will entice more people to live in Tipperary.

