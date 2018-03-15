Hickey family thank the public as Evan’s surgery date confirmed

A Clonmel family has thanked the people of Tipperary for their efforts in raising funds for a life saving surgery.

24 year old Evan Hickey was last year diagnosed with a cyst in his brain.

A fundraising drive was launched in a bid to raise funds for a complex procedure to remove the cyst, which will take place abroad in June.

Evan was in Canada in 2016 when he first started showing symptoms. He returned home only to be diagnosed with a pineal cyst in February of 2017.

The cyst increases pressure in Evans brain, resulting in almost constant pain and memory and vision problems.

He had been due to have surgery in the US, under a neurologist based at the Skull Base Institute in Los Angeles, but the surgery will now be performed in Brussels, much to the relief of Evan and his family who are travelling with him for his surgery on June 1st.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Evan detailed what the surgery would involve

When Evan was diagnosed, a fundraising campaign wa slaunched to help fund the cost of surgery.

That campaign has since reach and exceeded its initial target.

The family say they are no longer appealing for funding and have thanked the people across the Country who have helped them.

Evan’s dad Joe, says the support they received, has been overwhelming