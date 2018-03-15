Heavy rain results in flooding on many Tipp roads

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning, after flooding in parts of the country overnight.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in areas of Leinster and east Munster.

Kilkenny is the worst affected – but there are also problems in Tipperary, Dublin, Cork, Wexford and Wicklow.

Several rivers have burst their banks and many bridges are unsafe.

A number of homes have been evacuated in parts of south Wicklow and Freshford in Co Kilkenny.

In Tipperary; there is flooding on the Faugheen/Carrick-on-Suir Rd (R697) at Cregg. Gardaí advise taking an alternative route.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town report heavy flooding on several routes in the area, including the Dundrum Rd (R661) and Galbally Rd (R662).