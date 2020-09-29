Works to start on Nenagh hospital extension

A €1.5 million development is getting underway at Nenagh General Hospital to develop outpatient capacity.

Contractors are on site to begin work on the construction of 11 outpatient clinic rooms to the front of the site, and it’ll also include a reception, toilets and waiting area.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says it’ll allow for increased access to clinicians in Nenagh, cutting down on travel to Limerick.

The Tipperary deputy added that the new development is scheduled for completion early next year

“This is being done under the Covid emergency legislation so work is going to commence straight away. Clancy Construction will be on site.”

“It’s going to be built at the front of the hospital, coming out onto the car park.”

“The clinics that will be held there will help so many different people who won’t have to go into Limerick. It will be particularly useful for the elderly in this very difficult Covid emergency.”