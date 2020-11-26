West Tipp business using space technology to tackle problems with human waste

A Tipperary company is at the centre of a project which could have huge benefits for parts of Asia and Africa.

Dunaskeigh based Woodco Renewable Energy Ltd has been working with the European Space Agency in developing a programme which its hoped will keep diseases in check.

Sanitation is still a huge issue in parts of both continents – Woodco director Declan Crosse says their project could go a long way in tackling the problem.

“Open defecation in India is a problem with human waste getting into groundwater, rivers and lakes. So where we started was we developed a unit that takes in human waste and through a thermal process we basically render it safe.”

“We reckon that if we could reduce 1% of the human waste that’s being washed into water courses in one city in India it has the knock-on effect of saving them about $3 billion in health care costs over a 12 month period.”