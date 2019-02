Tipperary health food store owners have welcomed the news that the imposition of a 23% VAT rate on vitamins and food supplements is being delayed until November.

It had been argued the move, which was due to come into effect this Friday, could affect people’s health and well-being.

Revenue says it’s holding off on the measure while the Finance Minister examines the policy.

Sarah Ponsonby of Solero Viva in Carrick on Suir says her customers are not happy with the proposed tax hike…