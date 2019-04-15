Unsafe lead levels in water serving part of Carrick on Suir

A water supply serving part of Carrick on Suir is said to have unsafe levels of lead.

Figures obtained from Irish Water show lead levels in some water samples across the country were found to be 15 times over the legal limit.

The Irish Times article shows that a sample near Sutton Dart Station in Dublin was found to be the most contaminated by lead while unsafe levels were also found at Carrickbeg in Carrick on Suir.

Meanwhile a health professional says there is no safe level of lead in drinking water.

President of the National Association of GPs, Dr. Maitiu O’Tuathail, says lead is toxic: