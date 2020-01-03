ULHG reject talk of delay for modular unit

The UL Hospitals Group says the target timeframe for the opening of 60-bed block at University Hospital Limerick remains the 4th quarter of 2020.

It follows a report in today’s Irish Examiner that it was still 12 months away.

In a statement to Tipp FM News this evening the group says there has been no change in the planned opening date which is set out in the HSE National Service Plan 2020.

It describes the project as an important one for the people of the MidWest and will go some way towards addressing the acknowledged lack of bed capacity in the region.