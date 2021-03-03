UL Hospitals Group to resume non-urgent procedures

Non urgent medical care is being gradually reintroduced across the UL Hospitals Group in the mid-west.

The group, which includes University Hospital Limerick and Nenagh Hospital, is gradually scaling up scheduled care capacity this week, starting with day surgery and endoscopy services.

Such scheduled and outpatient appointments have been deferred since early January due to severe pressure on hospital resources during the current Covid-19 wave.

The visiting ban does however remain in place across the region’s six hospitals.