UHL trolley figures back at pre-Covid levels

Almost half of the total number of patients on hospital trolleys this afternoon are at University Hospital Limerick.

INMO figures show there are 54 people without a proper bed at the Dooradoyle facility, as part of a national total of 117.

The next worst affected is the Mater Hospital in Dublin where 15 people are on trolleys.

When it comes to Covid-19, latest HSE stats show there are no confirmed cases on site at both UHL and South Tipperary General in Clonmel.

The total number of confirmed cases in Tipperary remains at 542, with the last increase recorded in the county two weeks ago.