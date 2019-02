There are 443 people are being treated on trolleys at hospitals around the country today.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, is once again the most overcrowded in the country today, with 25 on trolleys and another 25 in over flow wards.

This was followed by University Hospitals Cork and Galway on 45 and 44 respectively.

There are 21 people awaiting a bed at South Tipp General.