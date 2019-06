Hospitals serving the people of Tipperary are once again the worst hit by overcrowding today.

321 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 203 are waiting in the emergency department, while 118 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick once again tops the list with 58 people waiting on beds.

Meanwhile, South Tipp General has 10 people without beds and Nenagh General Hospital has 4.