426 people are waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded today.

The Dooradoyle facility – which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – has 58 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 38 at Cork University Hospital, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

South Tipperary General Hospital has 31 patients without a bed while there’s 5 at Nenagh General Hospital.