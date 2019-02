University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

The Dooradoyle facility, which serves patients from North Tipp, has 70 people waiting on trolleys and chairs.

The next busiest is Cork University Hospital where there are 36 patients waiting for a bed, and 35 at Sligo University Hospital.

There are 20 patients without a bed at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

513 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals nationwide today.