University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded hospital in the country this afternoon.

The facility, which serves North Tipp, has 64 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department and in overflow areas of wards.

Cork University Hospital is next with 36 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards, while at South Tipp General there are 26 people in need of a bed.

According to the INMO, there are 485 people on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.