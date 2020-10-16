UHL says trolley charges for private patients are not new

University Hospital Limerick says charging patients with private insurance for using a trolley is not a new phenomenon.

Clare TD Michael McNamara raised the issue claiming one patient’s family was charged a total of €4,065 after their loved one had spent five nights on a trolley at the Limerick hospital.

In a statement to Tipp FM the HSE says legislation which came into force on January 1st 2014 makes it mandatory for the Executive to levy a charge in respect of any inpatient service which is provided in the hospital.

This applies to any patient who is not a medical card holder.

The hospital says they regret that any admitted patient faces a long wait on a trolley and they continue to receive expert medical care while they do wait.