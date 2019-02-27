UHL remains top of overcrowding list

563 admitted patients are waiting for hospital beds this afternoon.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch figures 399 are waiting in the emergency department, while 164 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospital today is University Hospital Limerick, where there are 64 patients in need of a bed – down from 70 yesterday.

That’s followed by Cork and Galway University Hospitals, where there are 44 patients on trolleys.

There are 22 people without a bed in South Tipp General in Clonmel – an increase of 2 from yesterday.