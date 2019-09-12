UHL overcrowding twice that of any other hospital

Almost a quarter of the patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today are in centres serving Tipperary.

The INMO says 454 people who have been admitted to hospital are being treated on trolleys today.

Of these 111 are split between University Hospital Limerick, South Tipp General and Nenagh Hospital.

UHL – which serves North Tipp – is the most overcrowded in the country this afternoon with 73 patients being cared for around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.

This is more than twice the next highest figure of 34.

South Tipp General has 33 without a bed while there are 5 in Nenagh Hospital.