548 patients who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are waiting for beds today.

According to the INMO 61 of these are at University Hospital Limerick which makes it the most overcrowded in the country.

Meanwhile at South Tipp General in Clonmel there are 26 people without a bed today. As a result they are being cared for on trolleys in corridors around the Emergency Department and in overflow areas of wards.