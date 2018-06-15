UHL again most overcrowded hospital in the country

The hospital providing emergency cover for North Tipperary is once again the most overcrowded in the country.

Today’s figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick has 44 patients without a bed.

Cork University Hospital is next in line with 30.

Meanwhile South Tipp General in Clonmel has 13 patients being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of already full wards.

The nationwide figure is 315, an increase of 16% on the same day last year when there were 272 patients on trolleys.