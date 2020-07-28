UHL once again the most overcrowded hospital in the country

University Hospital Limerick remains the scene of heavy overcrowding today according to the INMO.

The union’s trolley watch figures reveal there are 192 people on trolleys across the country, including 60 at the Dooradoyle hospital.

There are no patients on trolleys at both South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel and Nenagh General.

There remains no confirmed cases of Covid-19 on site at both UHL and South Tipp General.

The total number of confirmed cases reported in Tipperary is 544 since the start of the pandemic.