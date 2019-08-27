UHL most overcrowded hospital in the country

96 people are being cared for on trolleys across the three hospitals serving County Tipperary today.

University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded facility in the country with 56 people without a bed. Currently, 31 of these are in the Emergency department with a further 25 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

South Tipperary General is also one of the most overcrowded facilities today with 27 people waiting on trolleys in the Emergency Department and 10 in wards elsewhere.

Nenagh General Hospital meanwhile has 3 people without a bed.

Nationally, there are 485 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s I-N-M-O Trolley Watch.