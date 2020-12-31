UHL most overcrowded hospital in 2020

Nearly 10,000 patients were treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this year.

Figures released by the INMO show over 53,000 people were left without a bed during 2020 despite a significant reduction in numbers attending Emergency Departments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UHL – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – was by far the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 9,843 patients who had been admitted to the facility being treated on trolleys – that’s less than three quarters of last years total.

For its part South Tipp General in Clonmel dealt with 1,914 people on trolleys during 2020 compared with over 6,900 last year.

No patients were left without a bed at the Clonmel hospital during April, May, June, November and December.

Frontline staff at Nenagh General cared for 52 patients on trolleys during 2020.