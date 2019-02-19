UHL modular unit delayed

A Tipperary TD has cried foul over the lack of funding allocated for the 60 bed modular unit at University Hospital Limerick.

The works had been slated for completion by the end of this year however the projected date is now mid 2020.

Labour health spokesperson Alan Kelly expressed his anger at the Government and HSE’s handling of the build, labelling the delay as a victim of the National Children’s Hospital fiasco.

Deputy Kelly expressed his frustration with what he called the government’s dishonesty.

The Tipperary representative felt that the current administration was on thin ice, he felt the sooner we had a general election, the better.