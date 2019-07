University Hospital Limerick has equalled the national overcrowding record today.

Today, there are 81 patients on trolleys at the Dooradoyle facility, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

The hospital previously set the record on the 3rd of April this year.

Cork University Hospital is the second worst affected facility today with 42 patients in need of a bed.

Meanwhile, there are 23 patients on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel today, with 8 in Nenagh.