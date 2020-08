Four people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 are receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

Latest HSE stats show the figure at the Dooradoyle hospital is the highest in the country, with a total of 14 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital treatment nationally.

There are two confirmed cases reported on-site at St Luke’s Hospital but none at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

INMO figures also show there are 28 patients on trolleys at UHL this afternoon.