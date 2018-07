There are 60 people waiting for a bed in hospitals serving County Tipperary today.

University Hospital Limerick which serves the north of the county is the worst affected in the country with 48 patients waiting for beds today.

Meanwhile – South Tipp General in Clonmel has 12 patients waiting on trolleys or in overflow areas of wards.

In all the INMO is reporting that there are 292 waiting for beds. This is a 10% reduction on the same day last year when there were 326 patients waiting.