UHL busiest hospital in the country

Over 500 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals nationwide today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 503 people are waiting for beds, including 67 at University Hospital Limerick.

The Dooradoyle hospital – which covers North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick is once again the busiest in the country.

That’s followed by 62 at Cork University Hospital and 32 at University Hospital Galway.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 23 patients without a bed today while there is one patient being cared for on a trolley at Nenagh Hospital.