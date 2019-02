512 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals nationwide today.

According to the INMO, University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected.

The Dooradoyle Hospital – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare has 69 patients waiting for beds.

There are 52 on trolleys at Cork University Hospital, and 43 at University Hospital Galway.

South Tipp General in Clonmel is next in line with 36 patients without a bed.