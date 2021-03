University Hospital Limerick is continuing to experience severe overcrowding today, with 64 patients on trolleys according to the INMO.

That makes up over a third of the national total of 179, with St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny the next worst affected facility on 19.

There are 21 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital treatment at UHL, and a further seven at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 359 people with the virus in Irish hospitals including 87 in intensive care.