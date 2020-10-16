Two to three week wait for flu jab

Local pharmacies say they’re struggling to keep up with demand for the flu vaccine.

The Irish Pharmacy Union is appealing for people to bear with them as global supply issues have led to a significant delay in deliveries of the vaccine.

Jimmy O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Fethard says they’re trying to book people in for the jab weeks in advance.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Jimmy said people will have to be patient.

“There’s a delay in general for pharmacies and doctors.”

“The huge demand for vaccines has caused them to supply about 25% of the request so we look for a certain amount we probably get about 25% of the amount so our allocation is very low.”

“It’s going to be spaced out over a number of weeks so at the moment we’re looking at people that would be booking in for their vaccine now to be able to have it in about 2 to 3 weeks time.”