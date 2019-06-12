Trust restoration key to future success of Cervical Check

Trust is key in restoring confidence in the Cervical Check screening programme.

That’s according to Vicky Phelan who spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning about Dr Gabriel Scally’s latest report.

It found there were 10 additional labs involved in screening, which the HSE and the cancer screening programme had no knowledge of, rather than 6 which were originally identified.

In total, 12 labs were used in the US, two in Ireland and two in the UK, with one lab in Manchester that was only retrospectively accredited.

Vicky Phelan says women must be able to trust where the smears are being sent…