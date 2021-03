Our local hospitals remain busy today treating patients for Covid and non-Covid related concerns.

According to the INMO, there are 64 people waiting for a hospital bed at University Hospital Limerick, and a further three at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Covid-19 hospitalisations have remained steady at both hospitals, with 18 in Limerick and seven in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 359 people in hospital with the virus, including 81 in intensive care.