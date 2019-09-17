Trolley Watch figures near 600

Nearly 90 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals serving the Premier County.

583 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country this afternoon according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

This is the highest number seen since last April when there was a year-high 631 on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility with 56 people without beds. While Nenagh Hospital has 9 people on trolleys and South Tipp General has 23 people awaiting a bed.

433 are waiting in the emergency department, while 150 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.