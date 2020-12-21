Trolley numbers at UHL remain worryingly high

There are 75 people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon.

The figure for the hospital makes up almost 30 percent of the national total for people on trolleys today – which is 253.

There are nine patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick, and a further two at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Those totals are relatively low compared to the worst affected hospital, Beaumont Hospital in Dublin which is treating 47 patients with Covid-19.

Nationally, there are 244 people with the virus receiving hospital treatment, including 29 in intensive care.