Trolley numbers at STGH down in 2018

The number of patients who had to wait on a hospital trolley was down for the third year in a row at South Tipp General Hospital.

This bucks the national trend which has seen a 9% increase to 108,000.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation just over 5,200 people were left without a bed at Tipperary’s main hospital in 2018.

This is 48 fewer than 2017 and down nearly 200 on 2016 at the Clonmel hospital.

Members of the INMO are to stage a series of 24 hour stoppages in a row over recruitment and retention in the sector.

However INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghda says the industrial action could easily be averted if the government takes action on the trolley crisis.