Trolley numbers ease slightly at UHL

University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded in the Country according to the latest INMO figures.

53 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon compared with 65 on Monday.

In Tipperary hospitals, there are currently no patients on trolleys in either South Tipp or Nenagh General.

242 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

212 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 30 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.