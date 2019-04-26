Trolley crisis stems from lack of spending during hard times

A Tipperary local election candidate says we cannot deprive the health system of money during hard times without a knock on effect.

Margaret Croke, who’s running in the Carrick on Suir area, says that we are now seeing the effects of that lack of funding.

It comes as the trolley crisis continues across the country.

The Fine Gael candidate says that with people now living longer they are having more complicated illnesses.

The former nurse says that while trolleys aren’t ideal, sometimes they’re necessary.