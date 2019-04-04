Trolley crisis avoidable according to FF

Fianna Fail claims the trolley crisis is a symptom of a sick Health System.

It comes as the INMO yesterday recorded 81 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick – the highest ever daily figure for a single hospital.

South Tipp General in Clonmel had 40 people without a bed yesterday leading to management at both hospitals to call on people not to present at the Emergency Department except in the case of a real emergency.

The party’s Health Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly says we can’t wait for the problem to get any worse.