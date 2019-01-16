Tipperary youth mental health services set for a boost

Tipperary County Council has noted the necessity in improving services for young people who are experiencing difficulty with anxiety or depression.

The prevalence of young people suffering from such issues has seen an increase across the county, with financial strain on families being a contributing factor.

Director for Services at Tipperary County Council Pat Slattery explains the steps that are being taken to improve services for young people.

Mental health specialists, Jigsaw, could be used to alleviate the epidemic of childhood anxiety and depression.

Families facing economic woes are among those whose children are suffering due to the strain placed on them, with areas such as Roscrea and Carrick-on-Suir identified as black spots.

Fianna Fail Councillor Imelda Goldsboro felt that Jigsaw would be a great boost for the services in the Premier County.