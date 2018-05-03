Tipperary woman speaks of her cancer experience

Efforts are underway to reassure women who have taken part in the Cervical Check programme that it is safe.

The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has thanked Vicky Phelan for coming forward to share her story.

A Tipperary woman has spoken of her cancer experience.

Heather Keating from Cashel was a year shy of the age bracket for free cervical screening.

Her decision to be tested privately may have saved her life.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Heather said she hopes the Cervical Check scandal doesn’t put women off getting a smear test.