Tipperary Together for Yes calls referendum result a validation

The Tipperary Together for Yes group have been reacting to the result of the abortion referendum.

They have also called for the Dáil to sit during the summer to speed up the enactment of the legislation.

Here in the Premier the vote was passed by 59.1 % and speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Emma Burns Of Tipperary Together for Yes, says the result is overwhelming…

Meanwhile, Tipp TD Michael Lowry was in favour of repeal in some cases but had an issue with unrestricted abortions up to 12 weeks.

He says, however, that he won’t stand in the way of the legislation going through the Dáil…