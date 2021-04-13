Tipperary TD calling for review of the dentist medical card scheme

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne is calling for changes to be made to the scheme as it has not been updated since 2008.

A dentist in the county reported expenses in 2008 of €300,000 – last year, those expenses were over €500,000.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Martin Browne said the scheme has not been updated in-line with modern times.

“They need the scheme to be reviewed and brought into line with what their expenses are. Their expenses have nearly doubled.”

“The money they’re getting for treating medical card patients is still at 2008 levels which in this day and age – and we all see over the years with insurance else the way expenses and expenditure have gone up – that it’s just not feasible for dentists to continue on.”