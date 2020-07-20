Tipperary solicitor pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey

Tributes are being paid to cervical check campaigner Ruth Morrissey who passed away yesterday morning aged 39.

In a statement her family have said her friendship was a gift to anyone who knew her.

She died at a hospice in Limerick with her husband Paul by her side.

Cashel based solicitor Cian O’Carroll said the love between her and Paul was clear to see.

“It’s devastating – there’s a love affair that’s been going on between Paul and Ruth since they were teenagers.”

“You couldn’t be in their presence but see it, the tenderness the constant attention to one another.”

“They built their lives around each another and their beautiful daughter Libby who is going to be 9. And Ruth spent much of Libby’s 7th birthday in the High Court.”