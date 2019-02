Around 500 ambulance personnel have walked off the job in a row over union recognition.

It’s the second day of strike action by workers who are members of the PNA.

Around 40 NASRA members in Tipperary are taking part in the action which began at 7 o’clock this morning.

It’s their second day of action with two further strike days planned for February 28th and March 1st.

Paramedic Brenda O’Meara is the NASRA rep in North Tipperary.

She is among those protesting in Roscrea this morning.