Tipperary events to mark World Mental Health Day

It’s World Mental Health Day and the theme this year is Suicide Prevention.

Now in it’s 27th year the annual event takes place every year on October 10.

The day was set up by the World Federation for Mental Health with the aim to educate and raise awareness of mental health issues.

Joe Leahy is chairperson of Clonmel based Community Suicide Awareness group C-Saw.

Speaking to Tipp FM news Mr Leahy explained the importance of holding awareness days.

C-Saw run a coffee morning in their premises in Clonmel every Wednesday as well as a listening service on Monday’s while counselling is provided to those who need it.