19 further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary, as part of last night’s national increase of 269.

The county’s 14-day incidence rate stands at 80 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national figure of 87.

Donegal, Louth remain the worst affected counties, while Wexford and Leitrim are showing very low incidence rates.

A further 18 Covid-19 related deaths were also announced last night, including one from October, 15 from November, and two which are ‘under investigation’.