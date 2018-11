People in the Roscrea area are being encouraged to attend the Irish Blood Transfusion Service clinic over the coming days.

A donation clinic is being held in Scoil Eoin Naofa from 4.30 to 8 this evening and again tomorrow.

The IBTS is asking people who are well and healthy and have some time to make a special effort to come along to the clinic.

3,000 blood donors are needed each week in Ireland though just 3% of the Irish population give blood.