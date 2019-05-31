Tipperary ambulance staff involved in strike action

Over 500 ambulance personnel – including around 40 in Tipperary – are on 24 hour strike action today over trade-union representation rights.

The National Ambulance Service Representative Association, a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, are demanding their right to be represented by the PNA.

The HSE currently does not recognise the PNA as a representative body for ambulance workers.

Emergency cover is in place, but work such as transporting patients to and between hospitals is not.

Peter Hughes, General Secretary of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, said more industrial action is one the cards.