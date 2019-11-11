Tipp town man in Movember fundraiser

As part of Movember a Tipperary town man is aiming to raise €100,000 in a bid to improve men’s health initiatives.

Rory Rafferty will be producing a documentary, which will be shot at a number of locations including Clonmel and Tipperary Town from November 16th to 23rd.

The 2 Johnnies, Hardy Bucks and some of the Tipperary footballers are just some of those who will feature in the documentary.

Rory is sharing his own story in a bid to encourage others to open up and seek help if they need it.

All money raised will go towards different men’s health projects.